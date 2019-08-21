QUESTION: Any word on where the Blues stand on making offers to Barbashev and Maroon?
GORDO: The Blues' salary cap space is known to all. It is not a lot of money, about $2.7 million. Armstrong can't bluff because the number is sitting there in black and white. At the moment Armstrong doesn't seem inclined to trade somebody else ahead of training camp so he can make a bigger offer.
I believe Armstrong would like to get Barbashev signed for somewhere between $1.5 million to $2 million, then perhaps move somebody at the end of training camp (assuming nobody suffers a major injury) to create some injury replacement flexibility under the cap.
Follow-up: I like Patty Maroon, but can we as fans all stop acting like he's Steve Yzerman? I would rather "Army" pocket that money for stretch-run dollars. Your thoughts?
GORDO: The biggest need right now for Armstrong is enough flexibility to deal with injuries. He would need to trade a veteran or two to have any meaningful money to spend during the stretch run.