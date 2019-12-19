APPRECIATING ALLEN

COMMENT: It seems like Blues fans don't appreciate what the team has in Jake Allen. Since Binnington took over, Allen has been stellar when given the chance to play and provides exceptional insurance should Binner get injured. ... Allen gives the team the ability to rest Jordan, and, as the Wild know, he could step in and win a postseason series if the worst would occur. Doesn't that seem worth $4 million in cap space?
JT: My gosh, is it the Christmas spirit or what? We've actually had several reasonable, logical posts by Blues fans today. And that's saying something, since I've maintained since my earliest days on this beat that Blues fans are about three times wackier than Rams fans. And Rams fans were bonkers.
For right now, it makes a lot of sense to keep both. And having a total of about $8.8 million invested in two goalies isn't exorbitant. If nothing else, let's say Ville Husso lights it up in San Antonio over the next couple of months and shows he's ready, Allen's play right now only increases any trade value.