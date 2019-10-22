COMMENT: I think the greatest Cardinal victory this year was Ryan Helsley raising awareness about the Braves' "chop" and making them rethink it. I hope they do away with it and good for him in speaking out.
GOOLD: I think it took a lot of courage for Helsley to be as candid as he was. When I went up to talk to him, right outside the Cardinals' dugout, I made the decision that no matter what he said, I was going to write the story. If he said he was ambivalent, I would print that. If he said he didn't mind it, I would print that. He was honest. He told me he went and did some research on its origin and had some thoughtful, specific, pointed comments.
As a rookie, he could have easily deflected the question -- and there are other organizations where that would have happened, that's what rookies are taught to do. But, nope, here was Helsley, a young make with a strong, honest, and researched opinion. I cannot tell you how impressive it was in the moment, let alone in print. And then to talk to the Braves officials about how it caught their attention, too. Impressive indeed.