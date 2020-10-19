ARE 7-INNING DOUBLEHEADERS GOING TO LAST?

QUESTION: Do you think that the possibility of a move to seven-inning games is less likely or has improved after experiencing it this year with the COVID doubleheaders?
GOOLD: I think of all the changes that we saw – designated hitter, extra innings, expanded playoffs, geographic-based schedules -- this is the least likely to last. It was appreciated by the Cardinals because it allowed them to make up games in a short amount of time without the mileage of the extra innings. But when they can sell tickets again? Owners are going to want two games. Not one doubleheader to sell a ticket to.
