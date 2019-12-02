QUESTION: Has the team soured on O'Neill? He was a top 100 prospect and he has POWER. but after he came back from injury he never really played and was left off the post season roster. I get the impression that Lane Thomas has passed him in the FOs evaluations and in likelihood of Manning LF next year.
GOOLD: Tyler O'Neill really had trouble overcoming cold streaks and injuries this season, not necessarily in that order. He also seem to struggle because of the erratic playing time with some adjustments he was trying to make -- and had shown some early success making. It just was an erratic season for him. Erratic health. Erratic playing time. Erratic performance. Sure seems like he would benefit from a chance to drill down on his swing, get more of that hard contact that we saw in stretches in 2018, and then get the playing time to get the timing. Spring will afford him that. Lane Thomas has his fans in the organization, and that's going to also get him some prominent playing time in spring training. There's room for both to get the ABs needed to impress.