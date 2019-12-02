QUESTION: I know you've said not to sleep on the Reds. "Follow the pitching" was the phrase used, I believe. How about follow the balls that will be flying out of their ballpark. Moutaskas up, in the hunt for Ozuna...the NL Central is getting tight. C. Trent gonna have a good year.
GOOLD: Exactly. Follow the pitching, and we aware of a team that can create offense for itself with the ballpark. That's something I asked their front office about -- and they agreed. They have to factor that in, and know that they can get offense from somewhere because of the dimensions of their park. Scooter happens. It's a savvy play for them to make value plays on offense knowing a subpar hitter at, say, San Diego will be contributor at Great American Small Park. One would think that Colorado could take notice of that too and make plays for players who are strong defensive players and could see an uptick in offense because of that ballpark. But what do I know.