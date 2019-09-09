QUESTION: Are the Cardinals taking proper precaution with Gant, Gallegos and Brebbia, they all seem a little frayed, and a few off days could serve them well, so they can prepare for the final rush, would hate to see them burnt to a crisp before October. Freddi Gonzalez did this in Atlanta back in 2011 and they flamed out down the stretch.
GOOLD: Allow me to point you in the direction of this recent story about what Shildt and Maddux have pulled off while we were all watching. (And as Goold wrote, it’s possible the team’s essential righthanded relievers will all reach the end of the regular season with fewer than 70 appearances.)