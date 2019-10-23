QUESTION: Do you notice any differences off the ice between this year and last year? Granted, you saw two teams between the first and second half last year, but do the players carry themselves differently after winning the Cup?
JT: I think there's more of a quiet confidence on this team, certainly as compared to last year at this time, based on what they accomplished in the playoffs last season. Last season, they were still figuring out their roles, what with half of the forward lines consisting of new players. This year, the only lineup concern has been figuring out where to play Faulk and who to pair him with.
The Blues have a clear picture of what their identity is as a team, and what their game should look like. Again, that wasn't the case for much of last season.