ARE THE YOUNG OUTFIELDERS NOTHING BUT TRADE CHIPS?

QUESTION: The Cardinals say 2020 is the year the young outfielders need to play in order to figure out who stays and who goes. Isn’t that what the minor leagues and player evaluation exist to figure out?
BENFRED: Yes. There are some semantics worth considering. At the end-of-season press conference, the talking point was that the Cardinals needed to create playing time for this crop of young outfielders to help sort out who was part of the picture moving forward, and who needed to be moved on from or moved elsewhere. The explanation was that it would be hard to know who to move on from without this season's competition and the MLB level serving as some sort of litmus test.
That line changed a bit at the Winter Meetings, when the idea of using some of these same RH-hitting outfielders as trade chips was acknowledged. A ranking of the internal options did not happen between now and then. It has always been there. Sure, the Cardinals have these guys prioritized and they know which ones they are sure they want to keep, and which ones they are OK with letting go. In this era, where analytical projections rule everything, I'm not sure words said about players from a front office matter that much in terms of other team's interest, but it's smart to make it sound like every player in the group is really, really good.
It's also smart if there is a chance next season could turn into a parade of young outfielders trying out on the fly. Mozeliak’s talking up of the young outfielders has helped protect their trade value (to some degree) and braced the fans for what could become a reality if Ozuna departs and is not replaced with a proven player.
The Cardinals sound OK with the young guys competing for the open spots. They are also vetting different options to see if they can find something better. And they're not saying anything that makes either of those routes look like it was a secondary option if it comes to pass.
Photo: (From left) Cardinals outfielders Lane Thomas, Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com