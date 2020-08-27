 Skip to main content
ARE TIGERS RECRUITING NESBITT? ANOTHER PORTER?
Jordan Nesbitt

St. Louis Christian's Jordan Nesbitt pulls down a rebound against Cardinal Ritter in a game at SLUH last December. (Randy Kemp photo / Special to stlhighschoolsports.com)

QUESTION: A 6-6 three-star guard from Queens? Is Mizzou even trying to get Jordan Nesbitt, a 6-6 player from STL Christian Academy who is one of the highest-rated recruits in the country?

MATTER: That's still a bit of a mystery. I'm not sure Nesbitt ever expressed any desire to play for Missouri. Martin's staff might have gotten the message early he wasn't interested.

If not, then there's something the staff clearly doesn't like about him or sees something that other staffs don't see.

Follow-up: What year is the next Porter brother, Coban? Any insight into him as a D1/Mizzou prospect?

MATTER: Coban is done with high school and attending a prep school. He's not considered a high-major conference prospect.

Jevon Porter is a 2022 recruit, a junior in high school at Tolton in Columbia. He's rated a three-star prospect. He's a 6-8 forward, built more like Michael than Jontay but not attracting the kind of recruiting buzz they did at the same age.

