ARE WE SEEING NEW BATTING STANCES?

Q: Yadi seems to have altered his stance at the plate, especially his back elbow and bat position before the pitch is thrown. O’Neil similarly seems to have made a change, closing up his stance a little. Have you been able to talk to the hitters about where certain changes came from. For example was it from working with Albert, Driveline, analytics from the team, or a personal coach.
COMMISH: Yadier Molina seems always to be tweaking his stance and positioning so I don't put too much into that. O'Neill does look different, though, but the biggest net result is that he is drawing walks and not swinging at everything that is rolled up there. Not sure if his adjustment is tech-related, but he looks different and better.