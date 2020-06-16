ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL?

QUESTION: Don’t you think it’s reckless to attempt to hold a college football season this year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic?
BENFRED: What’s the alternative? Shut down college football until there is a coronavirus vaccine? Because until there is a foolproof plan that stops the virus in its tracks — a goal that could be years away — what we are going to continue to do is have to weigh the risk/reward of moving forward in the safest ways we can come up with.
Is opening a factory OK? A church? A protest? A newsroom?
Is the line between pro sports and college sports?
And so on.
College football is going to try to move forward, no matter what you and I think about where the line is. There is so much money and power — including political power — tied up in the sport. The question will be how well the precautions work to keep the spread of the virus down, and — this is a scary thought — how severe some of the cases become.
College football is like corporate America in that it's simply trying to figure out a way forward that doesn't capsize a very big business.
This truth makes it that much more obvious that the players involved are not simply student athletes, but vital cogs in a revenue-generating machine.
Should we make changes to the college system? Yes.
Is that obvious truth going to be what stops college football from moving forward unless coronavirus stops it? No.
Could there be a massive fight looming about college football putting players in this position? Yes.
