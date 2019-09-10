Q: Why all the worry from fans about not extending Marcell Ozuna? Powerful corner outfielders are relatively easy to replace.
BenFred: I would stop short of saying Ozuna is easy to replace. He's the current team leader in RBIs (81) and OPS (.830). He only trails Paul Goldschmidt (29) in home runs (26). And despite the occasional odd play in left field, he has ranked in the top half of left fielders in terms of Fielding Bible Defensive Runs Saved during both of his seasons in St. Louis. That kind of production doesn't grow on trees. Last season, a lot of these chats revolved around the discussion that the Cardinals did not have the kind of lineup that offered two big bats, like some of the other contending teams. Well, know the Cardinals have two big bats. Three, if you count Paul DeJong, and you should. They haven't always hit together, but when they have, it's been hard to beat. So, letting one of those walk is a calculated risk. You better get some solid production from the young player or players you are clearing space for. The Cardinals' bets on young outfielders have had mixed results to this point. But they might feel more confident betting on Dylan Carlson than they have any of the others.