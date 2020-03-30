ARENADO AFFORDABLE?

COMMENT: If there's no baseball, that means some of the bad contracts will be off the books, like Cecil and Andrew Miller and Waino. No more paying for Leake's contract. Then, the Cards could afford an Arenado contract.
COMMISH: Yes, some of those contracts will be done. But the Cardinals can only afford Arenado if a player or two making some significant money goes to Colorado so that the Cardinals aren't taking on all $33 million per year. The contracts you describe don't begin to add up to that figure.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!