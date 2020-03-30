ARENADO AFFORDABLE?
0 comments

ARENADO AFFORDABLE?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals

Colorado Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by teammate German Marquez after hitting a three-run homer in the Aug. 22, 2019 game against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

COMMENT: If there's no baseball, that means some of the bad contracts will be off the books, like Cecil and Andrew Miller and Waino. No more paying for Leake's contract. Then, the Cards could afford an Arenado contract.

COMMISH: Yes, some of those contracts will be done. But the Cardinals can only afford Arenado if a player or two making some significant money goes to Colorado so that the Cardinals aren't taking on all $33 million per year. The contracts you describe don't begin to add up to that figure.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports