ARENADO OR BRYANT (OR NEITHER) TO STL?
ARENADO OR BRYANT (OR NEITHER) TO STL?

Cubs Rockies Baseball

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, left, tags out Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado at third base during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 20, 2018, in Denver. The Cubs won 16-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

QUESTION: Fast forward to 2022 and Arenado opts out, do the Cards go for him, or is he just too expensive?

GORDO: I can't imagine he would opt out of that deal, given the changed landscape. And I doubt the Cardinals will spend crazy free agency money in that landscape. Also, he plays the same position as the two best Cardinals hitting prospects and by then either Gorman or Montero could be ready to play.

Follow-up: With the Small Bears crying about losing money, any chance they non-tender Bryant? His "boring St. Louis" comment aside, I'd love for the Cards to take a flyer on him.

GORDO: Bryant has picked a bad time to quit hitting. Yes, the Cubs are weirdly unwilling to spend money despite huge revenue potential. And, yes, some of their big names will go to market after this season.

But, again, I do not see the Cardinals making big-dollar additions until 2022.

