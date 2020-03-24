ARENADO'S OPT-OUT IS THE KEY TO ANY MOVE
0 comments

ARENADO'S OPT-OUT IS THE KEY TO ANY MOVE

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
20180731 RM SCIENCE CARDINALS ROCKIES 010

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) rounds second base during the top of the fourth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in St. Louis, Missouri. Photo by Ryan Michalesko, rmichalesko@post-dispatch.com

 Ryan Michalesko

QUESTION: A follow-up on the Nolan Arenado question. Say he is traded next winter and he has only one year left before his opt-out. How would that change the Cards’ calculations on him? Would they take a chance they could convince him to stay or insist he waive the opt-out? If the Cards could get him for the price of one year (and not give up top prospects) and then convince him to stay, that would be ideal, right?

BENFRED: The Cardinals have insisted they will only build a trade package around what they know they can get in return, not what they hope they will be able to get in return, like an extension agreement from a rental.

The question would then become would the Rockies treat Arenado like a rental in a trade? Probably not, right?

That's why Arenado agreeing to drop his opt-out would probably make things more likely, whether he's being traded to the Cardinals or elsewhere.

Again, I'm not sure why he would be willing to drop the opt-out if he feels he can make more money and pick his best place to win a championship by reaching true free agency.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports