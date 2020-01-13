ARENADO'S POTENTIAL IMPACT

QUESTION: How do you evaluate Nolan Arenado's influence on the rest of the team. Does his addition make everyone better?
GOOLD: I am not around Arenado on a daily basis, and I can only go off of what I hear from others, what I see on the days I do try to report in the Rockies' clubhouse, and from what I hear from players who admire him -- and that last phrase probably gave it away.
He has a great reputation in the game. He's considered a leader -- and not just when the camera is turned his way. I have been given every indication that he is a force multiplier.