Arenado sees big things for Carpenter

“He is someone we do want to give opportunity to as best we can to stretch (him) out and how that role plays out, time will tell.

O’Neill’s focus changesLeft fielder Tyler O’Neill, envisioned to be a run producer in the middle of the lineup, turned into a Gold Glover for the Cardinals last season instead. But while he tied for the team homer lead at seven, he batted only .172.

“I’m definitely more focused on that (offensive) side of the ball this year,” O’Neill said. “I know it was a down year for me in the average department. I was still able to do some damage but obviously not in the way I would have liked and that the staff would have liked.

“I’ve got some stuff to prove and I don’t have any problem with that. I’ve got lot of confidence in my ability and I’m not worried about a thing.”

Asked for specifics, O’Neill said, “I need to continue to work on my timing. Continue to trust my eyes and see the ball and not think too much up there … and not to get too mechanical. Just be a little more free-flowing.”

O’Neill, who has been working with hitting coaches Jeff Albert and Jobel Jimenez for a couple of weeks already, said, “Having a smoother rhythm and trusting my eyes is going to pay dividends for me.”