ARENADO STILL A POSSIBILITY FOR CARDINALS?

COMMENT: It looks like Nolan Arenado has burned enough bridges with the Rockies management that it is inevitable he will be traded somewhere, sometime. Everyone is interested in what the Cardinal possibilities are.
GOOLD: You'd be amazed what management will put up with when the player is talented and the player is productive and ownership has more than $200 million committed to the player and there are tickets to be sold. They'll put up with a lot. No doubt. And there's really no guarantee that ownership wouldn't side with the player (Arenado) ahead of management (the GM) at this point. One is an elite talent, the best at his position of his generation, and the other is the GM.
That said, my view of the timeline hasn't really changed. Arenado can ramp up the pressure on the Rockies in spring training, and that can be something ownership can sell to the fans -- he wants out, not they want him out. Does that mean a deal gets done during spring? No, but it ramps up the momentum for one, and could lead to a deal done then or one at the trade deadline if the Rockies aren't on that 94-win pace advertised by the owners this past week.
To a follow-up remark about whether Arenado talks were dead because there have been no updates, Goold replied:
It shouldn't be seen as anything. The Cardinals are notoriously quiet about things when they are doing something or when they aren't doing anything. Can't read anything into it, except -- as mentioned before -- the timeline from my view, from my reporting, hasn't shifted.
Spring training is fast approaching, and that will be Arenado's chance to take more control of what he wants to have happen. I'll add this: The Cardinals just want a seat the table when the Rockies are legitimately willing to talk about a deal, not some nonsensical conversation where they ask for the world and insist on the moon, too.