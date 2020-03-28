ARENADO STILL AVAILABLE?

QUESTION: We're not going away -- many of us still want the Cardinals to get Arenado. What will it take?
GORDO: The Cardinals have the pieces to make that trade (Gorman or Carlson and Liberatore). But we're looking at a partial season in 2020, which moves Arenado ever-closer to his opt-out. The Cardinals are looking at a huge loss of revenue for at least this year. That's another point.
So I could see the Cardinals using this year to burn through a year of bad contracts while knowing that Gorman could be on the radar screen late next season. He is legit long-term option who will be making entry-level coinage.
Follow-up: Looks like the owners conceded on service time to get assurances on their bottom line; i.e. not having to pay salaries if the season is canceled. How does the service time agreement impact current contracts? If the season is canceled, does that mean Carp and Dex have only one more year? Does it mean Arenado has one more year before opt out?
GORDO: Contracts remain in place for this season. The players are collecting an advance on their pay and their contract terms will be pro-rated on games played once the sport resumes.
What if play doesn't return? The contract years are burned. I imagine the players and owners would have to settle on how much more the players would collect if there are no games.
To flip around your point, Mookie Betts would still be a free agent come November even if he plays zero games for the Dodgers.
