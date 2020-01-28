ARENADO TALKS: DEAD OR ALIVE?

QUESTION: The Cardinals can't really be done adding to their roster, can they? They see what we see, don't they? Does this mean they are more involved in the Nolan Arenado trade talks than they are letting on?
BENFRED: The Cardinals value what they see over what anyone else sees, and their read on the frustration of the fan base is not determined by what they see online. It's determined by ticket sales, attendance, etc. Those two things are important to remember.
As for Arenado, the Cardinals have not played off their interest as much as they have pointed to the roadblocks they see standing in the way. We've discussed the challenges here at great length -- the asking price of the Rockies, the opt-out of Arenado after two seasons, the commitment to Matt Carpenter, etc.
The other big road block was the one chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. spoke about during Winter Warm-Up. He says the team is not in a position to take on a $35 million per season contract -- like Arenado's -- without dumping some of the cash from the current payroll. That would likely mean the Cardinals would have to have Colorado take Matt Carpenter and/or Dexter Fowler and large portions of one or both of those contracts back in the deal. That stance could discourage the Rockies from making that deal -- especially if the Cardinals refuse to add, say, Dylan Carlson or Nolan Gorman in the package.
It's not dead. The Rockies tried to make it so, at least for a while, with their public "closing" or trade talks, but Arenado re-opened the door with his comments about his fraying relationship with the front office. Next chapter: Spring training.