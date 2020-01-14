ARENADO TO ST. LOUIS? NOT SO FAST ...

QUESTION: The latest on Nolan Arenado is . . . ?
BENFRED: He continues to be the hottest topic in town. As he should be. Transcendent talent. Would be perfect fit here in St. Louis. If he’s determined to be traded, and the Rockies see his desire to leave as a problem that must be made the best out of now, the Cardinals should do everything in their power to make it happen. The opt-out after the 2021 season is still the big hurdle, not the no-trade clause, which those who know Arenado better than I do believe he would waive to play for the Cards.
I’ve said from the jump I have a hard time seeing the Cards ultimately willing to make this deal happen, based on what the Rockies would ask for via trade to better sell the move to their fans; based on the Cardinals' commitment both financially and verbally to Matt Carpenter; based on DeWitt’s statement that he doesn’t see a significant payroll increase; based on Colorado's hope that it can still win with Arenado in 2020.
Lots of talking. Lots of hurdles. I'll believe it when I see it.