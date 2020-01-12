ARENADO TO ST. LOUIS?

COMMENT: Hey, Mo and DeWitt: This is one of those Scherzer moments. Don’t whiff on Arenado. Show us you really want to win.
GORDO: I see Texas as the more likely landing spot for Arenado. If he doesn't come here, it wouldn't be a whiff. That trade has never been a natural fit for the franchise. As for wanting to win, the Cardinals have proven that with division titles, postseason victories, pennants and World Series championships on DeWitt's watch.
Follow-up: What percentage chance do you give the Cardinals on landing Nolan Arenado?
GORDO: I will up my dour assessment to 20 percent chance based on the national writers saying Colorado likes what the Cardinals could offer. Ah, but would the Rockies like that enough to take back Matt Carpenter? That would be stupid, but teams sometimes do stupid things.
Follow-up: Some of the reports suggest that the Rockies might take Fowler as part of a larger trade for Arenado. Is that possible? That would help offset the cost of the Arenado contract.
GORDO: Yes it would. That would also be stupid on Colorado's part, but that franchise keeps doing dumb stuff -- like shopping a generational talent who loves playing in Denver.
... If the Rockies trade away one of top few players in the sport for financial reasons AND take on bad money in the process, why should anybody ever buy another ticket to their games again? Sure, Arenado will collect big coin if he doesn't opt out, BUT HE IS A RARE TALENT. In most worlds having rare talent locked for a long time in seems like a good thing.