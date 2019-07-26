BENFRED'S TAKE: This is a fun one to kick around. The 35-year-old righthander (10-4, 2.93 ERA) is owed more than $110 million through the 2021 season, an amount the Diamondbacks could decide to move if they want to drop out of the wild-card race, perhaps even paying some of the salary to make it happen. The large contract could decrease the prospect package required. The two front offices have a good rapport due to the Paul Goldschmidt trade.
Curveball: The Cardinals are reportedly on Greinke's no-trade list, meaning he would have to OK the move. What is clear is that Greinke, despite a slower fastball these days, remains a force. The six-time All-Star has a 3.14 ERA since June, with eight consecutive starts of six or more innings. The Cardinals could use that top-of-the-line stability. Greinke had a bad debut season in Arizona, but since 2017 he’s 42-22 with a 3.14 ERA in 86 starts.