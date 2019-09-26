Kickoff: 9:30 p.m., Friday, ESPN
Line: California by 4
Quick Hit: We’re starting on the West Coast with a strong candidate for Pac 12 After Dark late-night mayhem. It’s not even October and Cal is the league’s last hope at going undefeated in the regular season. That says more about the Pac-12 than it does the Golden Bears, a team that wins with defense and running the ball. Cal, 6-1 against the spread in its last seven Pac-12 games, goes to Oregon next for first place in the division but should stay unbeaten for another week.
Matter's Pick: Cal 23, Arizona State 17