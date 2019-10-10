Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Kentucky by 6½
Quick Hit: It’s the Eddie Sutton Bowl! Arkansas showed some signs of life against Texas A&M but remains winless in SEC play under Chad Morris. Kentucky has severe quarterback problems. This might be the Hogs’ last chance to win a league game. Kentucky’s going to honor the life of former QB Jared Lorenzen, who died this summer at just 38. It was 16 years ago when Lorenzen led an epic comeback against the Razorbacks in a game that went seven overtimes. The Cats came up short in that 71-63 marathon. They won’t this time.
Matter's Pick: Kentucky 23, Arkansas 14