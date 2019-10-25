Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN
Line: Alabama by 32
Quick Hit: The most remarkable stat in college football this week: This will be the first time in 13 years at Alabama that Nick Saban will start a backup quarterback because of an injury. What a charmed life. Tua Tagovailoa is out for at least a week with an ankle injury, but it shouldn’t matter if the Tide start Joe Namath, Jay Barker or Mac Jones against the hapless Razorbacks. Jones will get the start and last time we checked still has the best receiving corps in America.
Matter's Pick: Alabama 49, Arkansas 13