He did everything last summer and nothing in late February. That proved to be a recipe for a championship. Last July after missing the playoffs by one point, general manager Doug Armstrong added David Perron, Tyler Bozak, Pat Maroon and goalie Chad Johnson via free agency, then traded for Ryan O'Reilly.
As the team returned from its All-Star break and bye period in early February, Armstrong said the team's play would determine whether he would be active at the trade deadline. Following an 11-game winning streak, he stood pat.