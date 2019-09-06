Kickoff: 11 a.m., FOX
Line: Michigan by 22
Quick Hit: Never bet against the U.S. Army — except in this case. A year ago Army used its ball-hog ground game to take Oklahoma to overtime, but there’s a big difference between the 2018 Sooners and the 2019 Wolverines: Michigan has a defense. As long as Shea Patterson and the UM offense doesn’t play giveaway with the football, Army will have to put up points to keep pace with the Wolverines’ new spread offense. Won’t happen.
Matter's Pick: Michigan 38, Army 13