COMMENT: Surprised that Boston's Don Sweeney won GM of the Year over Doug Armstrong. You can't discount Armstrong's moves during free agency a year ago, the coaching change in November, his non-moves at the trade deadline, and bringing up Binnington. Armstrong should have won over Sweeney when looking at the Backes contract alone, which literally could have been the difference in who won the Cup. Having $6M sit in the press box for the final 2 games?
TOM T.: The GM voting is different in that it is done at the end of the second round of the playoffs. It is the only award that is not based entirely on the regular season. And the voting is not done by one block of people; it's by GMs, NHL executives (whoever that is), print and broadcast media. (I didn't vote on this one.)
I thought Armstrong had a good chance of winning. Looking at the voting, Sweeney, Armstrong and Lou Lamoriello all got eight first-place votes and Don Waddell of Carolina got nine. So that's probably the most even distribution of votes you'll see. Looks like there was no clear favorite. Had I had a ballot, I'd have probably put Armstrong on top, and Waddell would have figured highly.
Armstrong certainly made the right call on Backes. I wondered at times what the Blues roster would have looked like had they kept Backes. Someone on there wouldn't have been on the team this season. O'Reilly? Bozak? Though with the timing of how everything played out, the Blues signed Bozak before they knew they would get O'Reilly.