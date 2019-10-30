QUESTION: Was that a putdown when Armstrong said Binnington was "OK" so far this season?
TOM T.: I think it was an accurate assessment of how he's done this season. We may have seen as many soft goals this season from Binnington, or goals he'd like to have back, as we saw all last season. There were probably two in the Detroit game that he would have liked to have had. The go-ahead goal seemed to catch him by surprise.
Binnington's numbers before Wednesday night, a 2.67 GAA, a .912 save percentage, are not as good as last season, and are about average. The Blues are 16th in the league in GAA, and almost all of that is Binnington.