ARMY'S AGGRESSIVENESS

QUESTION: What do you think about Doug Armstrong's aggressiveness this past week in signing players to extensions?
JT: Armstrong isn't afraid to think out of the box, and as I mentioned earlier, can be unpredictable. Without the coronavirus "pause," I'm sure these contracts don't get done. So why not get them done during the "pause," when there's no distractions involving players playing games? He's got a big chunk of his offseason done, which is a good thing, I think, because who knows how chaotic things might be when the offseason does get here.
