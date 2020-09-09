AROZARENA POWERING UP

QUESTION: Looks like Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena are on different paths since being traded by the Cardinals. J-Mart just got optioned and Arozarena has hit 4 homers in 20 AB. Is that power an aberration for him? Or was future power part of his projection?
COMMISH: Randy Arozarena hadn't really shown a lot of home run power previously, but that may wind up being a big miss for the Cardinals. Of course, we can't really tell until lefthander Matt Liberatore, a Rays No. 1 pick whom the Cards acquired in the Tampa trade, gets here sometime next year.
