AROZARENA POWERING UP
AROZARENA POWERING UP

Lowe's sac fly in 10th gives Rays 5-4 win over Marlins

Former Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena slaps hands with Tampa Bay coach Rodney Linares after his homer in Sunday's game against the Marlins. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Looks like Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena are on different paths since being traded by the Cardinals. J-Mart just got optioned and Arozarena has hit 4 homers in 20 AB. Is that power an aberration for him? Or was future power part of his projection?

COMMISH: Randy Arozarena hadn't really shown a lot of home run power previously, but that may wind up being a big miss for the Cardinals. Of course, we can't really tell until lefthander Matt Liberatore, a Rays No. 1 pick whom the Cards acquired in the Tampa trade, gets here sometime next year.

