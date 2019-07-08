QUESTION: With Randy Arozarena tearing up Class AAA, how long will the Cards leave him there? It seems like last year with Mercado, they didn’t want to add him to the 40-man in case a team was interested in trading didn’t want him on the 40 yet. Will Arozarena have to wait until he’s either on another team or after the trade deadline to get a shot at CF?
GOOLD: That's not how it worked for Mercado, though. Mercado had to go on the 40-man roster at the end of the season to protect him. So any team trading for him didn't really care about the 40-man because they were taking on that requirement. He had not used an option yet, so the team he went to would have the choice to add him and bring him up immediately, or do what they wanted by adding him later in the fall. No big deal. But they knew that going into the trade.
Arozarena is pushing the issue, and he has to go on the 40-man roster, too, later this year. So the Cardinals could put him on any time and he comes up and stays up, then there's no option burned, either.