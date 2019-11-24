QUESTION: Hoping Randy Arozarena gets a shot at an outfield job with the Cardinals in 2020. But, why didn't he get a legit shot last year? Only 20+ at bats after hitting .350-plus in the minors. Cardinals' offense was anemic,so how/why did he not play more?
GORDO: Fans were demanding Lane Thomas be in the lineup until he got hurt. And they were demanding Randy Arozarena. Some were demanding more Tyler O'Neill. Meanwhile, Ozuna was hitting fairly well, Fowler had a strong August (21 RBIs, .849 OPS) and Bader had a nice spurt (.981 OPS in August) after his remedial hitting trip to the minors. You can't play them all.
If Arozarena can prove he really is the player who caught fire last season, then he will get into the mix next season.