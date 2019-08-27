QUESTION: Do you think Andrew Luck's retirement starts a trend of young quarterbacks walking away early?
BENFRED: Two things here. I think it's already become a trend, but one that is not specific to QBs. I also think it's natural to look for trends when something like this happens, but this was one individual making a decision that is best for him.
But, it does seem to me that more young players — not quarterbacks in general — are willing to look ahead and see how the long-term ramifications of playing such a brutal game are going to change their lifestyles down the line.
Some ignore that and deal with it when it gets there. Some see it and say they know what they're in for. But more are seeing it and saying, hey, I'm rich, I want to have a better quality of life, so I'm going to leave on my own terms.
The life expectancy of a pro football career is so short, it's startling to see guys end it on their own, but when a player like Luck does it, you know more are thinking about it. Check out Gronk's latest comments. They sounded a lot like Luck's.
Both guys had made a lot of money and could check out early. Not every player has the same financial freedom. But more are making big money sooner, and becoming more willing to consider the long-term ramifications in their cost-benefit analysis of continuing to play.
Photo: Andrew Luck shakes hands with Colts owner Jim Irsay after formally announcing his retirement from the NFL. (AP Photo)