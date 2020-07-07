ASSESSING BADER'S PARTY FOUL

QUESTION: What's the story behind this party Harrison Bader attended after he was back in town?
BENFRED: It made the social media rounds for a few days before Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak addressed it in a recent Zoom interview.
A video clip showed that Bader attended Jim Edmonds' birthday party right around the time players were returning to St. Louis.
Masks did not make an appearance.
Bader has been talked to. The team has talked a lot with one another about making smart decisions away from the ballpark, and how the season depends on it.
Here's what Mozeliak said about the topic.
"The good news is you test that very next day, so you are beginning that process. These are all things you have to think about. Where you are. Who you are interacting with. And what type of environment you are in. These are difficult decisions people are going to have to make. For this season to happen everyone is going to have to take a different personal lifestyle strategy when you are not at the ballpark."
Here's what Bader, a single 26-year-old, said about adjusting his lifestyle to not put the team at risk:
"There's a lot more involved than just myself here. People with families. Wives. My actions can affect their life, and I don't ever want to be in a position where I do that."
I'll be honest. There's a certain hall monitor side of this that I don't feel 100 percent comfortable with. If it turns out that Bader got the virus at the party, and it brings down the team, then it's a big story, of course. Same for the Blues reportedly being spotted at a Clayton bar.
But I don't know if it's media's job to be the enforcer on this. If players want to take risks that could become risks for the team, then this probably won't work. And if one player's risk, or multiple players' risks, turn into a big reason things get derailed, well, that's not going to reflect very well on the player.
But no, I won't be hiding in the bushes outside of JP Fields and Bar Napoli to see who's coming in and out.
