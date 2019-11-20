QUESTION: It seems Parayko has lost the physical edge he had several games ago. He is clearly more effective when he plays more like Chris Pronger. Is Chief pressing him to play meaner? On another note, I don't know how D-men can try and block one of his slap shots.
JT: You could be right, but I haven't really noticed that. I have noticed that he's blocking a lot of shots this year. He's been the team leader or tied for the team lead in blocks at least seven games this year. I'm sure Berube has talked to him about being more aggressive — that's something Berube wants in all his players across the board.
And no, I would not want to be in the way of a Parayko slap shot.