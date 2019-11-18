QUESTION: How would you describe the dynamic between John Mozeliak and GM Michael Girsch? How much do they collaborate and/or how much do they differ in strategy? I feel like Girsch would like to take more risks than Mozeliak, but 'Mo' is still a position higher than him.
GOOLD: Oh, you bet. For years and years. They definitely have different views and they're merging those strategies. Mozeliak has the second-to-final call. DeWitt has the final call. So keep that mind. There have been times here recently when ownership has pushed for a deal that the front office wasn't all that keen on pulling off (ahem, Stanton). And there are deals that Girsch has sought and worked on, that Mozeliak didn't have that large of role in and then signed off on. Mozeliak did the groundwork obviously on the Goldschmidt extension. He was the one guiding the Fowler talks. Girsch was involved in the Carpenter extension and the DeJong extension, too.
I think I've mentioned before that this time of year they definitely split the work along the lines of relationships, and as GMs get younger and get a different background, Girsch knows more of them and has working relationships with them, while Mozeliak continues to have the talks with his peer group. Agents work the same way. Mozeliak has some longstanding relationships with agents and they gravitate toward him, while others are talking to Girsch.
I will add that one thing Mozeliak has wanted to have happen in the coming years is to have his focus shift more to the larger scope of the organization and have the volume of Girsch's decision-making grow year by year by year. And the recent extensions offer security for that to happen. I've heard from both of them times they wanted to take more risks -- reach a bit -- and have had different reasons for not doing so. Sometimes it's their approach, their data, sometimes it's ownership, and, yes, sometimes it's their personality.
The lack of a deal for a starter this past trade deadline I think reflected the data and their personality. They talked themselves out of deals.