ASTERISKS FOR THE WINNERS IN 2020?
ASTERISKS FOR THE WINNERS IN 2020?

ALDS Astros Indians Baseball

The sign-stealing Houston Astros celebrate a postseason victory. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on "asterisks" in sports? Should champions in 2020 (assuming they complete postseasons) be counted as just as valid as last year?

BENFRED: Yes, they should. Every team will be playing on an even, albeit altered, field in the upcoming championships — if the leagues get that far.

Asterisks should be used to mark an unfair advantage, a cheater, things of that nature. There should be an asterisk on the World Series champion Astros. There should be asterisks and explanations on proven steroid users who make it into the Hall of Fame. 

But for the 2020 champs? No. Each team in the weird postseason will have a fair shot at winning it.

