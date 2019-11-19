QUESTION: What the Astros are accused of in this sign-stealing scandal does not pass the sniff test, but is it that different than having a runner relay signs from second base? It feels different. But is it really that different?
BENFRED: Some of this is on baseball, right? When your sport embraces the whole "unwritten rules" acceptance of what is "wrong" and "right" there is always going to be gray area. But using tech to steal signs and relay it to hitters in real time during that same game is over the line. Pitchers and catchers know when a runner is on second. They don't know if a mystery camera is hiding in center field. They suspect it now. They didn't know it then.
You're right. It doesn't pass the smell test. It does not pass the rules, or the commissioner's warnings. Remember in 2017, when the Red Sox got caught with the Apple Watch in the dugout. Rob Manfred made it clear then that using tech for this kind of stuff was outside of the rules. He has since made it even more clear. So, anything the Astros can be proven of doing after that must be punished. Hard. Many inside the game are eager to see the Astros fall.
They've become the Patriots of baseball.
Follow-up: The Astros made electronic sign-stealing an organization-wide effort. That has to be punished harder than the Cardinals' hacking of the Astros to see if the Astros stole from the Cardinals, right?
BENFRED: Hold up. I don't think you can definitively say it was the entire organization behind the Astros sign-stealing. At least not yet. That's a big part of Commissioner Manfred's ongoing investigation. How high up did it go? The email from a front office member to the scouting department about studying opposing dugouts for signs, even using cameras if need be, is not a good look for Houston. That established a connection to the front office.
But that's a separate instance than the camera and trash-can banging stunt. Who knew, and what they knew, is going to be perhaps the most interesting conclusion of Manfred's investigation.
The Cardinals said, and MLB agreed, that their hacking scandal was a lone-wolf operation. Some doubt that. MLB didn't. Can the Astros prove the same?