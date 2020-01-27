ASTROS' PUNISHMENT FAIR?

QUESTION: Was the Astros punishment too weak or about right?
COMMISH: I thought it was fair and the Astros, acting appropriately for one of the few times lately, quickly fired those involved.
Follow-up: After Luhnow was fired, many in the media commented that he wasn’t well liked in the industry. Was that your impression? Was it arrogance?
COMMISH: I've heard, even from people in Houston, that Luhnow and others in the organization have acted as if they had invented the game.
Photo: Houston Astros executive Jeff Luhnow talks with the Post-Dispatch's Rick Hummel and other reporters at the general managers' meetings in 2016. (AP Photo)