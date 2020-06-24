AT HOME WITH THE PIETRANGELOS
AT HOME WITH THE PIETRANGELOS

Blues and Stars face off for Game 2 of Round 2

The Pietrangelo triplets at 9 months old: Theo, Evelyn and Oliver got a front-row view of their dad, Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo, warming up before a playoff game at Enterprise Center in April 2019. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: Pietrangelo says he wants family quarantined with players. Is that a possibility?

TOM T.: It's one of the many details the players and the league are working on. A lot of players with families don't want to be apart from them for up to three months. But then, having little kids, which in almost all cases they are, stuck in a hotel room for that time does not sound good to me by any stretch of the imagination. Which presumably was one of the selling points of the Toronto fairgrounds bid. Plenty of room for the kids.

Some players with families have suggested they wouldn't take part, and that's another thing being discussed, what to do about players who don't want to play.

Now, for a lot of players, they'll be home in less than a month. Some could be home in two weeks if they get swept in the play-in round. But some could be gone a long time, and that's a concern.

