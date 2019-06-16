The Stanley Cup is theirs, the parade was epic. Giving birth to a championship took nine months of labor, including a total of 114 exhibition, regular season and postseason games. It took skill, hard work, intangibles and a little luck to bring St. Louis its first National Hockey League title.
Believe it or not, the NHL draft takes place this weekend. Next season's schedule will be released before the month is out. Free agency starts two weeks from Monday.
But before looking ahead, here's one more look back. Namely, 10 reasons why the Blues came home with the Cup: