ATTENTION, CARDINALS FANS: YES, CARP HAS A NO-TRADE CLAUSE
0 comments

St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals, Game 4 NLCS in Washington

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter walks to pick up his glove and belongings as the Nationals celebrate on the field after winning the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: What is the status of Matt Carpenter's no-trade clause?

GOOLD: He has one. Period. He's had one for months. Period. I reported in November that he has no-trade protection throughout this winter. His extension gave him a no-trade clause and when his extension started -- the day after 2019's season ended -- so did his no-trade clause.

I have now triple-checked this with officials and with MLB, and the Cardinals have long maintained that they approached things this winter with Carpenter having a no-trade clause.

