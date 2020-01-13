ATTENTION, CARDINALS FANS: YES, CARP HAS A NO-TRADE CLAUSE

QUESTION: What is the status of Matt Carpenter's no-trade clause?
GOOLD: He has one. Period. He's had one for months. Period. I reported in November that he has no-trade protection throughout this winter. His extension gave him a no-trade clause and when his extension started -- the day after 2019's season ended -- so did his no-trade clause.
I have now triple-checked this with officials and with MLB, and the Cardinals have long maintained that they approached things this winter with Carpenter having a no-trade clause.