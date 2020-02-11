ATTENTION, JEFF ALBERT: WE NEED TO TALK

QUESTION: Have the Cardinals ever specified what they asked hitting coach Jeff Albert, to be sure he wasn't aware of the cheating by hitters in Houston while he was the Astros' assistant hitting coach?
BENFRED: Jeff Albert (No. 54 above) needs to talk to media at spring training. The sooner, the better. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak suggested spring would be the time for that, and it's here.
What Mozeliak said at Winter Warm-Up was important. He said not only did Jeff Albert tell the Cardinals that he (Albert) had nothing to do with the electronic sign-stealing, but that he was not aware it was happening.
If you find that hard to believe, I would tend to agree with you.
It's time for Albert to answer questions, because this won't start to be put behind him until he does.