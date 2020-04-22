AWARD-WINNING BLUES?
0 comments

AWARD-WINNING BLUES?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
St. Louis Blues host first open practice of 2019-20 season

Blues coach Craig Berube talks with David Perron, Ryan O'Reilly and others at the first practice of the season following the summer-long party to celebrate the Stanley Cup. (Photo by Sid Hastings for the Post-Dispatch)

QUESTION: If the season does not resume, do you think any of the Blues will be in contention for NHL awards?

JT: I think O'Reilly's always a contender for the Selke and the Lady Byng; Pietrangelo should be a finalist (top 3) for the Norris.

But of all the Blues, I would say Berube should be a top contender for the Jack Adams as coach of the year. Maybe the leading contender. I'm surprised he wasn't getting much play as a leading candidate around the league prior to the pandemic pause.

He has a goalie in Binnington, who had yet to do it on a full-season basis. This is Berube's first full season himself as Blues head coach (granted, he did have NHL head-coaching experience with Philly). In Tarasenko, he lost one of the NHL's top 3 goal-scorers over the prior five seasons, and in Bouwmeester, he lost a top 4 defenseman on Feb. 11.

Plus you have all the factors that go with being a defending Cup champ — hangover, getting tired down the stretch, teams gunning for you, etc. Yet here the Blues are, first in the Western Conference and second overall in the NHL.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports