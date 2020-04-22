AWARD-WINNING BLUES?

QUESTION: If the season does not resume, do you think any of the Blues will be in contention for NHL awards?
JT: I think O'Reilly's always a contender for the Selke and the Lady Byng; Pietrangelo should be a finalist (top 3) for the Norris.
But of all the Blues, I would say Berube should be a top contender for the Jack Adams as coach of the year. Maybe the leading contender. I'm surprised he wasn't getting much play as a leading candidate around the league prior to the pandemic pause.
He has a goalie in Binnington, who had yet to do it on a full-season basis. This is Berube's first full season himself as Blues head coach (granted, he did have NHL head-coaching experience with Philly). In Tarasenko, he lost one of the NHL's top 3 goal-scorers over the prior five seasons, and in Bouwmeester, he lost a top 4 defenseman on Feb. 11.
Plus you have all the factors that go with being a defending Cup champ — hangover, getting tired down the stretch, teams gunning for you, etc. Yet here the Blues are, first in the Western Conference and second overall in the NHL.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.