At the outset of the 2018-2019 offseason, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt commissioned an audit of what proved to be that team’s undoing — its defense. Coach Ron “Pop” Warner, assistant video coordinator Ben Bultmann, and others reviewed all 133 errors committed in 2018. From that dissection, Shildt’s staff plotted specific ways to improve the fielding. And, with the addition of Paul Goldschmidt at first and shifts galore, did. Call it a return to fundamentalism.
That’s the model for the offense this winter. There’s no need to pick apart all 5,449 at-bats or the club-record 1,420 strikeouts, but hitting coach Jeff Albert and his colleagues will revisit why the Cardinals did not take part in baseball’s power euphoria this season. Instead, they hit so often from behind in the count, slugged a puny .393 with runners in scoring position, and invited opponents to crop-dust them with off-speed pitches.
The Cardinals scored more runs in April than any other NL team and did so with a varied, versatile offense that powered a 20-10 start to the season. The slow leak began in May. By June, the Cardinals’ pitchers had a 3.65 ERA, second-best in the majors, and that wasn’t enough to overcome an offense that averaged 3.54 runs a game that month. A revival in August sped the Cardinals toward the division title before being unplugged by Washington. Twenty-four innings into the NLCS, pitching coach Mike Maddux had twice as many hole-in-one swings in one round of golf — a 67 million to 1 chance — as the Cardinals had runs, which only felt like a 67 million to 1 shot.
The Cardinals promise Albert’s offensive approach has taken root and will eventually flourish, revealing a tech-boosted lineup with a nose for strikes and “quality contact.” Whatever the identity, it must take a cue from the defensive revival.
Consistency matters most.