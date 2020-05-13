BACK-TO-BACK BLUES?

QUESTION: People talk about how hard it is to win back-to-back Cups in the salary cap era. Curious on your opinion: If the Blues go for it this year, would it be easier or harder considering all the COVID stuff?
JT: I think repeating would be harder under COVID-19. Sure the Blues will be fresh and healthy but so will everyone else. But I also think it might take the Blues a little longer to get to their grinding, physical, structured style than teams that rely more on simply going out there and skating. (I know that's an oversimplification.)
Also if there are any kind of limitations on contact and hitting, that hurts the Blues as well.
