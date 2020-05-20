BACK-TO-BACK CUPS FOR THE BLUES?

QUESTION: Hardly anyone repeats as Stanley Cup champs, but this Blues team had/has a good chance. They have a good team with good chemistry. While most guys are under contract for next year, obviously some aren’t. There will be changes. Do you think the Blues will have as good a shot next year (if this season is lost) as they did this year?
TOM T.: The Blues roster should be able to accommodate the loss of one of its big names. I don't think you can make the case that the Blues would be better without Pietrangelo (unless they made a big trade), but they still would have a pretty good team and some pretty good defensemen. Same if they don't have Schwartz or some other key players. This is a multi-year window.
It's hard to say if next season would be a better chance until we see what the rosters look like, but there's enough depth in this group to keep going even with some players leaving. The Blues had one of the best records in the league this season and played most of it without Tarasenko. The depth isn't massively deep — the signing of Troy Brouwer spoke to the shortage at forward — but it's deep enough to get them pretty far.
